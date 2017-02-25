Washington star Kelsey Plum scores 57 points to surpass former Missouri State standout Jackie Stiles on the NCAA all-time scoring list.

The Chase is over and for that Kelsey Plum is grateful.

The Huskies star ended her pursuit of Jackie Stiles and the NCAA all-time scoring record in dramatic fashion Saturday with a career-high 57-point performance while carrying the No. 11 Washington women’s basketball team to an 84-77 win over Utah in the regular-season finale in front of 6,775 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“In the most respectful way possible, I’m glad it’s over,” Plum said. “It was getting to a point where it was starting to be disheartening in a way because people expect so much.

“I understand. I’m grateful for it. We’re going to talk about it and give it credit. But now that it’s behind us, I’m grateful for that too.” UW’s Kelsey Plum on setting NCAA all-time scoring record

Plum has scored more points – 3,397 – than any women’s basketball player.

“You don’t do something like this by yourself and hopefully I make that very clear,” Plum said. “This is an individual record, but it’s broken by a village of people. It’s broken by every teammate that I’ve ever had. Every coach that I’ve ever played for. Every trainer and doctor. My parents. My sister. My brother. It’s this university. It’s the support I’ve been given. I’m very grateful.”

Stiles (3,393), the former Missouri State star, held the record for 16 years. There’s no telling how long Plum will remain on top. She’ll get a chance to add to her record on Friday when Washington (27-4, 15-3 in Pac-12) plays in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals at Seattle’s KeyArena.

Unfortunately for Plum, now that she has the career scoring record attention will now shift to her pursuit for the single-season record. Stiles set mark with 1,062 points in 2000-01. Plum is 83 away at 979.

Plum’s 57 points were the most at Alaska Airlines Arena for either a men’s or women’s player. She also set a Pac-12 women’s record for points in a game and was three shy of the NCAA women’s record.

Perhaps fittingly, Plum did all of this on Senior Day with about a dozen family members and friends who flew in from her hometown Poway, Calif.