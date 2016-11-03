The Washington women's basketball team was selected third in the Pac-12 media 2016-17 preseason poll. UCLA is the preseason favorite and Stanford is second. Washington State is 10th.

Expectations are high for Kelsey Plum and the Washington women’s basketball team.

Plum was an unanimous on the preseason All-Pac-12 team and the Huskies were picked to finish the 2016-17 season third in a preseason polling of 19 media members who cover Pac-12 women’s basketball.

UCLA is the preseason favorite followed by Stanford, UW, Arizona State, Oregon State and California. The bottom half of the ranking includes Oregon, Utah, USC, Washington State, Colorado and Arizona.

The Pac-12 media preseason poll is nearly identical to the Pac-12 preseason coaches’ ranking. The only noticeable difference is four teams (UCLA, Stanford, UW and ASU) received first-place votes from the media whereas the coaches excluded the Sun Devils.

Plum headlines the preseason All-Pac-12 squad that includes Oregon State’s Sydney Wiese, UCLA’s Jordin Canada, Stanford’s Erica McCall and Cal’s Kristine Anigwe.

2016-17 PAC-12 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL MEDIA POLL

Team (First Place) Points

1. UCLA (13) — 233

2. Stanford (4) — 219

3. Washington (1) — 194

4. Arizona State (1) — 175

5. Oregon State — 164

6. California — 145

7. Oregon — 117

8. Utah — 90

9. USC — 87

10. Washington State — 69

11. Colorado — 40

12. Arizona — 26