After averaging 41 points in two games, Kelsey Plum picks up Pac-12 player of the week honors for the sixth time this season.

Kelsey Plum finished the regular season the way she started, with an award-winning performance.

After pouring in a career-high 57 points on Saturday and capturing the NCAA all-time scoring lead over the weekend, the Washington Huskies star received the Pac-12 player of the week award Monday.

It’s the sixth time she’s received the honor this season, which is more than any player this season. It ties former Stanford standout Chiney Ogwumike (2012-13) for the second most ever in a season. Ogwumike holds record for winning the most POW awards in a season (9) and career (18).

Plum has won it eight times during her illustrious UW career, which ties for the fourth most in Pac-12 history. She started the season with a breathtaking display to secure the award on Nov. 14.

However, she’s probably never been better than she was last week.

Her 57 points set Pac-12 and school scoring records and while No. 11 Washington prevailed 84-77 in a regular-season finale win over Utah. She fell just three points shy of the NCAA single-game scoring record while tallying the fifth most points in history.

Plum went 19-of-28 from the floor, 6-of-11 from three and 13-for-16 from the foul line in 39 minutes.

During the game she surpassed former record holder Jackie Stiles, who scored 3,393 at Missouri State (1998-01). Plum has 3,397.

On Saturday, Plum also broke the Pac-12 and Washington single-season scoring record that she set last season. She now has 979 points, which is the third most in NCAA history.

On Thursday, Plum tallied a game-high 25 points during a 79-46 win over Colorado.

Plum winning the final Pac-12 player of the week award is likely a precursor to the league’s regular-season honors, which will be announced this week.