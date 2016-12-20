The Huskies switched to a four-guard lineup in the second half that stymied Cal Poly’s shooters, propelling Washington to a 77-61 nonconference win in front of 7,175 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Even after lackluster wins and disappointing losses, Lorenzo Romar continued to preach the Huskies were improving their battered defense, despite evidence to the contrary.

They surrendered 103 points in their exhibition opener to a Division II opponent and had fallen to 333rd nationally in points allowed before Tuesday’s game.

Still, Romar’s belief never wavered.

During the first half against Cal Poly, it seemed as if Romar’s assertions were simply happy talk as the Mustangs torched Washington men’s basketball team with nine three-pointers to take a one-point lead at the break.

But Washington switched to a four-guard lineup that stymied Cal Poly’s shooters and the Huskies delivered perhaps their finest defensive effort of the season in the second half to subdue the Mustangs in a 77-61 nonconference win in front of 7,175 at Alaska Airlines Arena.

“It’s good to see our team go out and play right tonight,” Romar said. “We had to adjust to how we wanted to defend this team. That’s a very unique style of play that Cal Poly has. You just don’t see that very often.

“We talked about some adjustments would have to made to be able to defend them. We didn’t do a good enough job in the first half in executing that. In the second half we did as good a job as I think you could. … I give our guys a lot of credit.”

In the first half, UW had difficulty containing Cal Poly shooters who sank 9 of 18 three-pointers. The Mustangs led 37-36 at halftime.

In the second half, the Huskies held the Mustangs to just 23.5 percent shooting (8 of 34) and 1 of 10 on three-pointers.

“In the first half, a lot of us guards got caught watching the ball and we just lost our man,” said guard Matisse Thybulle, who had 15 points. “’And with a shooting team like Cal Poly, you can’t give them any room or else they’re going to make you pay. We dialed it in after the first half and didn’t let any of that happen.”

David Crisp drilled one of his three three-pointers early in the second half to put the Huskies up and they never trailed again.

Cal Poly tied the score twice before UW put the game away with an 18-2 run over a seven-minute span that unlocked a 46-46 tie.

Noah Dickerson (12 points) flushed a dunk with 6:13 left to put UW up 64-48.

“They (UW coaches) told us don’t help off on the penetration and stay attached to your man because they’re trying to drive and kick,” said Crisp, who had a game-high 21 points and a career-high-tying eight rebounds. “That was big for us. Everybody was locked in and they only made one three in the second half. I don’t know how many people can do that to them. It was good for our guys to see that we can play D.”

The 6-foot guard provided the play of the night when he scrambled for a loose ball in the second half and converted an off-balance layup in traffic.

Thybulle thrilled the crowd with two highlight dunks and Markelle Fultz (14 points) drew applause for a chase-down block at the rim late in the game.

Senior guard Ridge Shipley finished with 14 points for Cal Poly, which fell to 5-7.

Meanwhile, Romar hopes the Huskies (6-5) have established a defensive blueprint they can carry into Thursday’s game at Seattle University, which is their final nonconference tuneup.

“When you plant a seed under the soil and you keep driving by you don’t see anything above the soil and it’s just flat,” he said. “But there’s something going on under there and then all of a sudden it breaks through and blossoms.

“Hopefully that’s what our defense will be like. The last few weeks we’ve been really addressing it (and) addressing a lot of different things on that end. We haven’t totally seen the results, but we’ve seen some progress. And tonight, I thought we made even more progress.”