Chantel Osahor averaged 19.5 points and 18 rebounds, while Aarion McDonald averaged 16.5 points during a pair of road wins at Utah and Colorado.

For the fifth straight week a Washington Husky won the Pac-12 player of the week award.

On Monday, Chantel Osahor received the honors for the third time this season on the same day the conference recognized UW’s Aarion McDonald as the Pac-12 freshman of the week.

It was the second time this season the Huskies have swept the weekly awards.

Osahor had back-to-back double-double performances while averaging 19.5 points and 18 rebounds last week during a pair of road wins at Utah and Colorado. Oshaor leads the nation with 20 double doubles.

The 6-foot-2 senior center finished with 19 points and 20 rebounds during an 82-53 win at Utah. It was the sixth time this season she registered 20 or more rebounds in a game.

Two days later, Osahor tallied 20 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots to help the Huskies to a 79-75 victory at Colorado.

McDonald, who won the award on Dec. 12, had 19 points, five rebounds and three assists against Utah. The 5-7 point guard scored 14 points at Colorado.

UW’s Kelsey Plum has won five player of the week awards this season, including three times in the past five weeks.

NOTES:

— After a pair of wins, Washington remained at No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25 poll. However, the Huskies (22-3, 10-2 Pac-12) were leapfrogged in the rankings by Oregon State (22-2, 11-1), which moved up two spots to No. 9. No. 8 Stanford (20-3, 10-1) is the highest ranked Pac-12 team in the AP poll, which includes No. 15 UCLA (17-5, 8-3) and No. 23 Arizona State (15-8, 6-6).

— Plum was named one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman award, which is given to the top point guard in NCAA Division I women’s basketball.