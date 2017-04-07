Huskies star Kelsey Plum named national player of the year and captures Wooden Award.

Kelsey Plum capped a historic collegiate basketball career and an unbeaten individual awards streak Friday night by winning the John R. Wooden Award.

The Washington senior point guard, who became the most prolific scorer in NCAA history this season, added perhaps the highest honor in the sport that’s given to the nation’s most outstanding player to a treasure trove of hardware.

The Huskies star finished a perfect 9 for 9 in the postseason prize race. She won the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award and the Associated Press Player of the Year award.

She also won the Dawn Staley Award that’s given to the most outstanding collegiate guard in the country and the Nancy Lieberman Award, which recognizes the the top point guard in the nation.

In addition, Plum captured Pac-12 Player of the Year honors and the espnW Player of the Year award.

With her mom Katie and Mike Neighbors, the former UW coach who left for Arkansas, sitting together in the crowd, Plum beat out a field of Wooden award finalists that included South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, Ohio State’s Kelsey Mitchell and Connecticut’s Katie Lou Samuelson and Napheesa Collier.

“I’m grateful to the University of Washington and my coaches and my teammates,” Plum said after accepting the award. “Something like that doesn’t happen without great people.”

The Poway, Calif. native averaged 31.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during the 2016-17 season.

She set the NCAA women’s scoring record (3,527) and points in a season (1,109 in 2016-17). She ranks second all-time – male or female – in NCAA history for career points, behind Pete Maravich’s 3,667.

Plum, a four-time all-Pac-12 selection and unanimous All-America First Team pick this season, also finished her career as the NCAA women’s all-time leader for free throws made (912), breaking a 33-year-old record.

Friday’s festivities followed a 24-hour whirlwind for Plum, who picked up the Staley Award in Philadelphia in Thursday.

Next up for Plum is Thursday’s WNBA draft. She’ll attend the draft in New York and is projected to be a top-3 pick.

The San Antonio Stars have the No. 1 overall pick. The Chicago Sky will pick second followed by two selections for the Dallas Wings.

