Mike Neighbors expected to leave UW women's basketball team and return home to Arkansas.

During his four years at Washington, Huskies women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors has downplayed his love affair for Arkansas women’s basketball on more than a few occasions.

The Greenwood, Ark. native went to school at Arkansas and he broke into college coaching with the Razorbacks back in 1999 as the director of basketball operations for legendary Gary Blair.

Despite the occasional reference to Arkansas as his “dream job,” Neighbors built a budding dynasty at Washington and began establishing roots in the Pacific Northwest.

After guiding the Huskies to three NCAA tournaments, two Sweet 16 trips and one Final Four appearance, Neighbors is seemingly poised to return to Arkansas and leave Washington along with a talent-laden senior class that includes consensus player of the year Kelsey Plum, All-American Chantel Osahor and two-year starter Katie Collier.

Washington officials were not immediately available, but sources close the team said Neighbors is leaving for Arkansas.

Neighbors was believed to be the one of the top candidates for the Razorbacks along with Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer when Jimmy Dykes resigned March 3 following 13-17 season that included a 2-14 record in the SEC. After guiding Arkansas to the 2015 NCAA tournament his first year, Dykes had two losing seasons and was 43-49 in three years.

A source with familiar with the situation said the Bulldogs waited for Neighbors and Schaefer to finish their seasons with their respective teams. But when Schaefer guided the Bulldogs to Sunday’s national championship game against South Carolina, Neighbors became the top choice.

Neighbors, Washington assistants, Plum and Osahor traveled to Dallas for the Final Four this week where Plum collected a half dozen postseason awards, including the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and was named the Associated Press player of the year.

The Huskies are expected to have a team meeting Monday.

Neighbors arrived at Washington in 2011 and was an assistant on Kevin McGuff’s staff for two seasons. When McGuff left for Ohio State, Neighbors took over a UW team that won at least 20 games under McGuff but last made the NCAA tournament in 2001.

Under Neighbors, Washington was 98-41, which is the third most wins during a four-year period in school history.

Neighbors signed a five-year deal in 2013 when he was promoted to head coach. He had two years added to that original contract after reaching the NCAA Tournament in 2015.

When he guided the Huskies to their first Final Four in school history last year, Washington gave him a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.

From 2015-17, Neighbors’ annual salary was $360,000. It’s believed terms of his contract require him to pay UW $1 million to leave for another head-coaching position.