It's the highest seed n the conference tournament for the Huskies since 2003 when they were No. 2.

The Washington women’s basketball team needed Oregon State to stumble Sunday to capture a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title. And if Stanford were upset, then UW would have improved its seeding heading into the postseason.

However, the Beavers and Cardinal provided no help to the Huskies, which begins next week’s Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 3 seed.

It’s the highest seed in the conference tourney for UW since 2003 when it was No. 2.

Oregon State claimed the outright Pac-12 championship – its third straight title – with a convincing 71-56 win to close the regular-season conference race at 16-2. The 10th-ranked Beavers (27-3) are the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and seeking to repeat as champions.

The 11th-ranked Huskies (27-4) tied with the 8th-ranked Cardinal (25-5) for second in the regular-season title race at 15-3.

By virtue of a 72-68 win at Washington – their only regular-season meeting – Stanford is the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament and Washington is the No. 3 seed. The top four seeds, including No. 4 UCLA receive a first-round bye in the tournament, which begins Thursday at KeyArena.

Washington plays the winner of the opening round game between No. 6 Oregon (18-12) and No. 11 Arizona (13-15).

In their only meeting, the Huskies clobbered the Ducks 99-77 on Dec. 30 at Matthew Knight Arena. UW swept the Wildcats with blowout wins at the McKale Center (90-73) on Jan. 13 and Alaska Airlines Arena (91-55) on Feb. 10.

If the top seeds advance in the quarterfinals, then Washington would face Stanford on Friday night and reprise last year’s semifinal showdown. UW won 73-65.

Here’s a look at the Pac-12 Tournament bracket.

Thursday, March 2

Opening rounds

Game 1: No. 8 California vs. No. 9 USC, 11:30 a.m. PT (Pac-12 Networks)

Game 2: No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 Utah, 2 p.m. (P12N).

Game 3: No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Colorado, 6 p.m. (P12N)

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Arizona, 8:30 p.m. (P12N).

Friday, March 3

Quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 1 Oregon State vs. Game 1 winner, 11:30 a.m. (P12).

Game 6: No. 4 UCLA vs. Game 2 winner, 2 p.m. (P12N).

Game 7: No. 2 Stanford vs. Game 3 winner, 6 p.m. (P12N).

Game 8: No. 3 Washington vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 p.m. (P12N).

Saturday, March 4

Semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 6 p.m. (P12N).

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 8:30 p.m. (P12N).

Sunday, March 5

Championship

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m. (ESPN2).