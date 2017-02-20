If the NCAA women's basketball tournament started today, the Washington Huskies would be a No. 3 seed hosting first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena.

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

With three weeks remaining before Selection Monday, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament committee provided the final of three regular-season top 16 rankings – one last glimpse into the possible seeding for the Big Dance.

The Huskies, which debuted at No. 6 when the initial rankings were released Jan. 23, has fallen in each of the subsequent rankings and dropped to No. 12 on Monday – two spots lower than its previous ranking on Feb. 6.

If the NCAA tournament began today, Washington (25-4, 13-3 in Pac-12) would be a third seed hosting first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena. The top 16 seeds host the opening rounds.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed March 13.

The Huskies are one of four Pac-12 teams among the top 16, including No. 8 Oregon State (25-3, 14-2), No. 10 Stanford (24-4, 14-2) and No. 13 UCLA (20-7, 11-5). The Beavers are currently holding on to a No. 2 seed, the Cardinal third and the Bruins fourth. Due to a scheduling conflict, Stanford can not host opening NCAA tournament games.

Connecticut (26-0) remained the No. 1 overall seed. The other top seeds (in order) are Mississippi State (27-1), Baylor (25-2) and Notre Dame (25-3).

Here’s a look at the complete rankings from the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee.

Feb. 20 – Top 16 Ranking:

  1. UConn
  2. Mississippi State
  3. Baylor
  4. Notre Dame
  5. South Carolina
  6. Texas
  7. Maryland
  8. Oregon State
  9. Florida State
  10. Stanford
  11. Duke
  12. Washington
  13. UCLA
  14. Louisville
  15. Kentucky
  16. Oklahoma

And here’s a look at the two previous rankings.

Feb. 6 – Top 16 Ranking:

  1. UConn
  2. Baylor
  3. South Carolina
  4. Mississippi State
  5. Florida State
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Oregon State
  8. Stanford
  9. Maryland
  10. Washington
  11. Texas
  12. Duke
  13. Louisville
  14. UCLA
  15. North Carolina State
  16. DePaul

Jan. 23 – Top-16 Ranking:

  1. UConn
  2. Baylor
  3. South Carolina
  4. Mississippi State
  5. Florida State
  6. Washington
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Oregon State
  9. Maryland
  10. Texas
  11. Duke
  12. Stanford
  13. Louisville
  14. UCLA
  15. Kentucky
  16. Arizona State

 

 

 

Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm.