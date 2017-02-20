If the NCAA women's basketball tournament started today, the Washington Huskies would be a No. 3 seed hosting first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena.
With three weeks remaining before Selection Monday, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament committee provided the final of three regular-season top 16 rankings – one last glimpse into the possible seeding for the Big Dance.
The Huskies, which debuted at No. 6 when the initial rankings were released Jan. 23, has fallen in each of the subsequent rankings and dropped to No. 12 on Monday – two spots lower than its previous ranking on Feb. 6.
If the NCAA tournament began today, Washington (25-4, 13-3 in Pac-12) would be a third seed hosting first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena. The top 16 seeds host the opening rounds.
The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed March 13.
The Huskies are one of four Pac-12 teams among the top 16, including No. 8 Oregon State (25-3, 14-2), No. 10 Stanford (24-4, 14-2) and No. 13 UCLA (20-7, 11-5). The Beavers are currently holding on to a No. 2 seed, the Cardinal third and the Bruins fourth. Due to a scheduling conflict, Stanford can not host opening NCAA tournament games.
Connecticut (26-0) remained the No. 1 overall seed. The other top seeds (in order) are Mississippi State (27-1), Baylor (25-2) and Notre Dame (25-3).
Here’s a look at the complete rankings from the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee.
Feb. 20 – Top 16 Ranking:
- UConn
- Mississippi State
- Baylor
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Maryland
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Stanford
- Duke
- Washington
- UCLA
- Louisville
- Kentucky
- Oklahoma
And here’s a look at the two previous rankings.
Feb. 6 – Top 16 Ranking:
- UConn
- Baylor
- South Carolina
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Stanford
- Maryland
- Washington
- Texas
- Duke
- Louisville
- UCLA
- North Carolina State
- DePaul
Jan. 23 – Top-16 Ranking:
- UConn
- Baylor
- South Carolina
- Mississippi State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Oregon State
- Maryland
- Texas
- Duke
- Stanford
- Louisville
- UCLA
- Kentucky
- Arizona State
