If the NCAA women's basketball tournament started today, the Washington Huskies would be a No. 3 seed hosting first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena.

With three weeks remaining before Selection Monday, the NCAA women’s basketball tournament committee provided the final of three regular-season top 16 rankings – one last glimpse into the possible seeding for the Big Dance.

The Huskies, which debuted at No. 6 when the initial rankings were released Jan. 23, has fallen in each of the subsequent rankings and dropped to No. 12 on Monday – two spots lower than its previous ranking on Feb. 6.

If the NCAA tournament began today, Washington (25-4, 13-3 in Pac-12) would be a third seed hosting first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena. The top 16 seeds host the opening rounds.

The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed March 13.

The Huskies are one of four Pac-12 teams among the top 16, including No. 8 Oregon State (25-3, 14-2), No. 10 Stanford (24-4, 14-2) and No. 13 UCLA (20-7, 11-5). The Beavers are currently holding on to a No. 2 seed, the Cardinal third and the Bruins fourth. Due to a scheduling conflict, Stanford can not host opening NCAA tournament games.

Connecticut (26-0) remained the No. 1 overall seed. The other top seeds (in order) are Mississippi State (27-1), Baylor (25-2) and Notre Dame (25-3).

Here’s a look at the complete rankings from the NCAA women’s basketball tournament selection committee.

Feb. 20 – Top 16 Ranking:

UConn Mississippi State Baylor Notre Dame South Carolina Texas Maryland Oregon State Florida State Stanford Duke Washington UCLA Louisville Kentucky Oklahoma

And here’s a look at the two previous rankings.

Feb. 6 – Top 16 Ranking:

UConn Baylor South Carolina Mississippi State Florida State Notre Dame Oregon State Stanford Maryland Washington Texas Duke Louisville UCLA North Carolina State DePaul

Jan. 23 – Top-16 Ranking: