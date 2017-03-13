The road to another Final Four has been set for the Husky women, who earned a No. 3 seed in the 2017 women's tournament on Monday.

The Huskies were given a No. 3 seed Monday in the NCAA women’s tournament and they will begin their attempt to get back to the Final Four when they host No. 14 seed Montana State on Saturday.

Also playing Saturday in Seattle are No. 6 seed Oklahoma and No. 11 seed Gonzaga. The winners of the two games will play Monday in Seattle with a berth in the Sweet 16 at stake.

UW was a No. 7 seed last season when it made a magical run to the Final Four, before losing to Syracuse.