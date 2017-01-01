The Huskies and Cougars open their Pac-12 slates at Alaska Airlines Arena at 5:30.

It has been a tumultuous nonconference season for both the Huskies and Cougars, to say the least.

The Huskies’ past few months have seen home losses to Yale and Nevada, a blowout at the hands of Gonzaga and back-to-back losses to TCU in a strange scheduling occurrence. But Washington, led by freshman phenom Markelle Fultz, enters Pac-12 play on a three-game winning streak and 7-5.

Washington State also finished the nonconference slate 7-5, with wins in its last two. Though the Cougars’ losses may top even the Huskies’, losing to New Orleans, San Jose State and Loyola Chicago.

