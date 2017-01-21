The Huskies (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) are coming off a thrilling overtime win over Colorado on Wednesday, in which they trailed by 17 at one point. A second-half surge propelled UW to its first win since Oregon State two weeks ago, 85-83.
Utah (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12) sits in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings, having most recently demolished Washington State on Wednesday, 86-47. The Utes’ only two conference losses have come to No. 4 UCLA — by a point — and No. 17 Arizona, by 10.
[ Lorenzo Romar remains confident Huskies can turn season around ]
Time: 5 p.m.
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
Stream: Pac-12.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.