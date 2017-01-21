The Huskies (9-9, 2-4 Pac-12) are coming off a thrilling overtime win over Colorado on Wednesday, in which they trailed by 17 at one point. A second-half surge propelled UW to its first win since Oregon State two weeks ago, 85-83.

Utah (13-5, 4-2 Pac-12) sits in fourth place in the Pac-12 standings, having most recently demolished Washington State on Wednesday, 86-47. The Utes’ only two conference losses have come to No. 4 UCLA — by a point — and No. 17 Arizona, by 10.

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Stream: Pac-12.com