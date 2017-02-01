The Huskies open up their weekend set against the LA schools with an 8 p.m. matchup against the USC Trojans.

Before the headliner takes the stage — point guard phenoms Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball going head to head Saturday — first comes the opening act.

That would be the Huskies’ (9-12, 2-7 Pac-12) game against USC on Wednesday. The Trojans (18-4, 5-4 Pac-12) are coming off a home win over Ball and No. 11 UCLA. UW, meanwhile, has dropped its last three, including a pair on the road in Arizona to UA and ASU last weekend.

More UW basketball

Stone | Romar preaches patience, but it’s getting harder to buy in

Shaqquan Aaron returns to Seattle, riding high as player of the week

Kelsey Plum’s 44 points can’t hold off Stanford’s winning comeback

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Stream: WatchESPN