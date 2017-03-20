Follow along for live updates, scores, analysis and more as the UW women face Oklahoma in the women's round of 32 at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Ed.

Kelsey Plum makes her final appearance at the Alaska Airlines Arena on Monday night as the 3-seeded Husky women take on 6-seeded Oklahoma in the second round of the NCAA women’s tournament. With a win, UW would advance to the Sweet 16 for the second time in as many years.

Follow along for live updates, scores and analysis as the Husky women look to keep their season alive with one final game in Seattle.

Live updates:

No. 3 UW Huskies (28-5) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (23-9)

Place: Alaska Airlines Arena — Seattle

Time: 6:05 p.m.

On air: ESPN2 / 1150 AM

Stream: WatchESPN