To wrap up their home slate of the 2017 season, the Huskies host the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats, who have more wins in conference than the Huskies do all season.

By

Washington Huskies (9-17, 2-12 Pac-12)

vs.

No. 5 Arizona Wildcats (24-3, 13-1 Pac-12)

Time: 5 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Stream: WatchESPN

Seattle Times sports staff