The Huskies are back where they like: In the Sweet 16, and underdogs at that. Follow along here as they continue their quest to return to the Final Four against the second-seeded Bulldogs.
No. 3 seed Washington Huskies (29-5, 15-3 Pac-12)
vs.
No. 2 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-4, 13-3 SEC)
NCAA tournament — Sweet 16 / Oklahoma City, Okla.
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 1150 AM
Stream: WatchESPN
