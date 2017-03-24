The Huskies are back where they like: In the Sweet 16, and underdogs at that. Follow along here as they continue their quest to return to the Final Four against the second-seeded Bulldogs.

No. 3 seed Washington Huskies (29-5, 15-3 Pac-12)

vs.

No. 2 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-4, 13-3 SEC)

NCAA tournament — Sweet 16 / Oklahoma City, Okla.

Time: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1150 AM

Stream: WatchESPN

Seattle Times sports staff