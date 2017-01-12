The Huskies (8-7), fresh off their first Pac-12 win, hit the road to face Cal (11-5). Can UW pull off the upset? Follow along live for updates.

The Huskies (8-7), fresh off their first Pac-12 win, hit the road to face Cal (11-5). The Huskies, now without their big man Malik Dime, will face a tough test in Berkeley.

Cal, coming off a narrow win over USC, has gotten the lion’s share of its offensive production from the duo of Ivan Rabb and Charlie Moore, who have combined for more than 30 points per game. UW counters with the Pac-12’s leading scorer, and potential No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft, Markelle Fultz.

Can the Huskies pull off the upset? Follow along live for updates.