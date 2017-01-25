Coming off a weekend split at home, the Huskies are back on the road -- this time to face Arizona State on Wednesday and Arizona on Sunday.

The Huskies head south after a weekend at home that resulted in an overtime win over Colorado and a 94-72 loss to Utah.

On tap in Tempe is a matchup of teams tied for 10th in the Pac-12, Arizona State (9-11, 2-5 Pac-12) and Washington (9-10, 2-5 Pac-12).

The Huskies present a bit of a breather for the Sun Devils after their past four games. ASU has lost four straight, but three have come on the road to top-10 teams (Arizona, UCLA and USC) and the other was a six-point defeat to a Utah team that beat UW by 22 on Saturday.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM

Stream: WatchESPN