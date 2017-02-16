The Huskies haven't won in the time since their last meeting with ASU, an 86-75 loss in Tempe that was the second in their current stretch of seven straight losses.
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: FS1
Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
Stream: FOX Sports GO
