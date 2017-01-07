After an 87-61 victory over Oregon State, UW's David Crisp says: 'It was pretty much like we draw the line here.'
Washington held a team meeting Friday night in which coaches and players laid out the dire circumstances surrounding the the Huskies and a plan to turn things around.
“Starting off 0-2, we all came together and had a meeting.
“It was pretty much like we draw the line here,” sophomore guard David Crisp said after Saturday’s 87-61 win over Oregon State. “Everybody has got to buy in. Reset our foundations. Everybody just locked back in. Hopefully we can build off of that.”
The Huskies (8-7, 1-2 Pac-12) dominated from the start in their conference win and most impressive performance of the season against a Power 5 team.
Here is the postgame interview with Crisp, who led the way with 14 points and a career-high 10 assists, and Matisse Thybulle (17 points).
