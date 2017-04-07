Washington sophomore Noah Dickerson, who was third on the team in scoring last season, is reportedly visiting Virginia this weekend.

On the day new Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins landed his first recruit, the Huskies’ second-leading returning scorer traveled across the country on a recruiting trip.

Former O’Dea High standout Michael Carter III rescinded a verbal commitment to San Francisco and plans to sign with UW next week while sophomore forward Noah Dickerson is visiting Virginia.

Carter, a 6-foot-4 guard, becomes Hopkins’ first recruit since taking the job nearly three weeks ago.

“I’m very excited to announce that I will be staying home and going to UW for the next 4 years,” Carter wrote on his Twitter account.

Carter, who transferred from Franklin High School to O’Dea prior to his junior season, averaged 17 points as a senior while helping the Fighting Irish to the Class 3A state championship game last year. He graduated in 2016 and spent the 2016-17 season with the Elite Sports Academy in Issaquah.

Carter, who is unranked by the major recruiting services, verbally committed to San Fransisco last fall, but did not sign a letter of intent.

“Growing up in Seattle as a kid, everybody wants to go to UW,” Carter told Scout. “That’s everybody’s dream school when they first start coming up in the basketball community. That’s the place where you go and see all the guys playing and stuff in open gyms.

“When they called me I was super-excited because I had just been there working out and stuff, shootaround. I always pictured myself making a big shot and playing with the crowd.”

Four recruits – Michael Porter Jr., Daejon Davis, Blake Harris and Mamoudou Diarra – have left what had been a Washington 2017 recruiting class considered the best in school history and ranked No. 2 nationally by ESPN. Only Garfield High’s Jaylen Nowell has not asked for his release.

“The key to recruiting is obviously trust and a couple of these recruits didn’t know who I was and that makes it a little bit difficult,” Hopkins said Friday during an interview with KJR-AM radio when talking about UW’s recruiting class. “At the end of the day this whole thing works because values align and you want people that want to be here. You sell your vision and if they don’t want that they’ve got to go the other way and we wish them the best.

“But the most important thing for me when I got the job was to retain the corps group of players that are on the team. … We’ve retained 99 percent. There’s one out there that wants to kind of look around a little bit, which we respect and obviously support. But we’re doing our best to keep him.”

Dickerson has reportedly been granted his release from UW and is taking a recruiting trip to Virginia this weekend. The 6-foot-8 forward told ESPN that he’s been contacted by Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami and Baylor.

Dickerson, who averaged 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds in 31 games last season, has also been participating in offseason workouts with the Huskies and told ESPN he could return to UW.