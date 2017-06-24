Plenty of high-profile schools wanted Hameir Wright, including Syracuse, Villanova and Michigan State, but new Washington coach Mike Hopkins secured the four-star prospect from Albany, NY.

For the second time this month, the Washington men’s basketball team added a touted wing from New York and it appears as if new coach Mike Hopkins beat out his former team to secure one of the hottest prospects of the summer.

On Saturday night, Washington signed Hameir Wright, a consensus four-star prospect from Albany, NY, who is ranked 72nd nationally by Rivals, 80th by ESPN and 89th by Scout among 2018 prospects.

The 6-foot-8 and 205-pound small forward had intended to play for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire next season, but chose to reclassify and is eligible to play in 2017-18 for the Huskies.

Wright reportedly received offers from Villanova, Maryland, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.) and Syracuse, where Hopkins had been an assistant for 21 years before UW hired him.

“I am honored to announce my commitment to Coach Hop and the University of Washington,” Wright posted on his Twitter account, which included pictures of him wearing a No. 24 purple UW jersey while posing with Hopkins and the Huskies’ coaching staff.

Wright was named the New York State Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 16.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, three assists and 1.9 blocks last season at Albany Academy.

“Hameir Wright is an exceptional basketball player,” Mark Fruscio, who coached Wright at Albany Academy, told Dawgman.com. “He does so many things well on the court. He can rebound, shoot and handle the ball, making him a match-up nightmare. What is most impressive is that the game comes so easily to him that it’s almost like he’s doing everything while exerting very little effort.”

Washington had not been linked to Wright during his high school days and the Huskies – or rather Hopkins – swooped in at the 11th hour. Wright visited UW this weekend and signed a letter of intent Saturday.

Two weeks ago, UW signed Nahziah Carter, a four-star shooting guard from Rochester, NY, who had offers from Indiana, Connecticut and Georgia Tech.

“Coach (Hopkins) is an amazing coach with amazing plans for this program and was the best fit for me to grow as a player and be the best me,” Wright told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello. “It was a great opportunity to be a part of his building process year one and also it was nice having one of my close friends, Naz, commit too.”

Wright and Carter join West Seattle High point guard Nate Pryor and former O’Dea High shooting guard Michael Carter III, who each signed with the Huskies after Hopkins was hired in March. Washington also retained Garfield High shooting guard Jaylen Nowell, a four-star prospect and the only holdover who signed before the coaching change.

Here are highlights of Wright at the 2016 EYBL Season and Peach Jam tournament.