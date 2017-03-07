Maybe the UW players can envision a scenario where they win four games to capture the Pac-12 tournament title and an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament. But in reality, the Huskies would by happy to experience a win before they head off into an uncertain offseason.

Noah Dickerson didn’t mince words when asked about the prospects of the Washington men’s basketball team heading into the Pac-12 tournament.

“We’re fighting for our lives out there,” said the Huskies sophomore forward.

Forgive the hyperbole, but Dickerson’s assessment provides a brutally honest examination of a team that’s in the midst of a school-record 12-game losing streak.

For most teams, the conference tournament is a chance to bolster the resume heading into the NCAA tournament or make amends for a season gone awry.

However, No. 11 seed Washington (9-21) is simply trying to avoid its worst record since the Huskies were 5-22 in 1993-94.

Maybe in their wildest dreams, the UW players can envision a scenario where they upset No. 6 seed USC at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, topple No. 1 seed UCLA Thursday and win four games in four days to capture the Pac-12 tournament title as well as an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.

After all, the tourney is being held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and this city sometimes rewards people with long odds with some handsome rewards.

But in reality, the Huskies would by happy to experience what winning feels like just one more time before they head off into an uncertain offseason that’s sure to include changes on the roster and possibly the coaching staff.

Washington’s last victory was an 85-83 overtime win over Colorado on Jan. 18.

Since then, the Huskies have lost in every way imaginable. They’ve been blown out and they’ve blown last-minute leads. They’ve lost when they’ve scored 81 points and they were held to a season-low 58 in their last outing, a 16-point defeat last Saturday at USC.

Washington has been without star freshman point guard Markelle Fultz in five of the past seven games due to right knee soreness and he’s questionable for Wednesday.

During his absence, sophomore guard Matisse Thybulle (10.3 points per game) and Dickerson (12.4) have combined for 55.8 percent of UW’s scoring over the last three games while trying to fill the void for Fultz, who leads the Pac-12 with a 23.2 scoring average.

“Without Markelle it’s different trying to find open shots because he’s so good at just taking on the whole team by himself and finding the open man,” said Thybulle who is averaging 13.6 points in the past five games. “Now it’s just more having to move off the ball. … As a team, we’ve made more of an effort to work more cohesively as a group instead of depending on just one person.”

Dickerson is averaging 18.2 points and 10.2 rebounds in the past five games while shooting 61. 4 percent from the field.

“The game slowed down,” said Dickerson who tallied a career high 27 points against USC. “I’m playing within myself. I can see the game in slower motion so I can understand what moves to make.”

Dickerson and Thybulle, the Pac-12 steals leader who needs four to tie the UW single-season record of 67, have been few of the bright spots along with Fultz and freshman guard Carlos Johnson.

Otherwise, it’s been a dreary season for a UW team that may have forgotten how to win a ballgame.

“At about this time last year it was more uplifting (and) feeling like we could really go in there and make a run in the Pac-12 Tournament,” Dickerson said. “This year it’s kind of just different.

“It’s really hard for somebody to lead us if nobody has had a chance to win especially at this level. We’re just going in there and fighting for our lives starting on Wednesday.”