Sophomore guard Dominic Green, who averaged 5.5 points this season, plans to return to the Huskies. Meanwhile, Washington lost 2017 big man Mamoudou Diarra who is re-opening his recruiting.

After a meeting with new Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins, sophomore guard Dominic Green decided to return for the 2017-18 season.

“He’s not going anywhere,” said Northwest Panthers director Garry Ward, Green’s AAU coach. “He was a little up and down during the course of the year. But he met the new coach and talked to him. He seems genuinely excited about the upcoming season knowing that he has to continue to get in the gym and do his work and make himself more prepared as a player.

“The coach has inspired him quite frankly.”

Green averaged 5.5 points, which tied for sixth on a UW team that finished 9-22 and was 11th in the Pac-12 at 2-16. He has a reputation as a deadly perimeter threat, but shot just 28 percent on three-pointers (28 of 100) last season.

Green joins sophomore guard David Crisp and freshman guard Carlos Johnson who announced Sunday they were returning next season.

Forward Noah Dickerson, UW’s third leading scorer, is reportedly exploring transfer options and reserve forward Matthew Atewe has left the program.

Washington’s other scholarship players include: Matisse Thybulle, Sam Timmins, Dan Kingma, Bitumba Baruti and Devenir Duruisseau.

Meanwhile, the Huskies lost another recruit from their prized 2017 recruiting class.

Mamoudou Diarra, a 6-foot-9 forward from Bamako, Mali who played at St. Louis Christian Academy in Missouri, has asked for a release from the national letter of intent he signed with the UW.

“He put in that request awhile ago and we’re expecting to get that any day now,” said Gateway Basketball Club’s Scott Schroepfer, who coahed Diarra’s AAU team. “With the new coach, he’s going to de-commit initially and re-open his recruiting process.”

Diarra expect to visit with Hopkins and he could still land at UW, Schroepfer said.

“There’s no reason for him not to come, but he didn’t visit anywhere when he originally signed,” Schroepfer said. “He had a relationship with Coach Romar and that’s why he signed so quickly. So he’s just going to open it up and see what comes.”

Diarra is the fourth member of UW’s 2017 class no longer tied to the Huskies.

Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 2017 prospect, and Blake Harris, a four-star point guard from North Carolina received their release. Garfield High’s Daejon Davis, a four-star 2017 prospect who signed with UW, reportedly told ESPN he’s re-opening his commitment.

Jaylen Nowell, a four-star guard at Garfield High, is the last player in what had been the Washington’s best recruiting class. The Huskies were ranked second by ESPN.com and Rivals.com, and third by Scout.com.