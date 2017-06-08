Washington joins Providence, Virginia Tech and Saint Louis for a pair of non-conference games on Nov. 16-17 at New York's Madison Square Garden.

First-year Washington men’s basketball coach Mike Hopkins returns to familiar haunts when he takes the Huskies to New York for the 2K Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

Washington is one of four headliners in the 23-year-old tournament, which includes Providence, Virginia Tech and Saint Louis.

The teams will play Thursday, Nov. 16 in semifinal games that begin at 4 p.m. PST. The championship and consolation games are Friday, Nov. 17 starting at 1:30 p.m.

The games will be held at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the pairings will be announced at a later date.

In the opening-round 2K Classic games, Washington hosts Belmont (Friday, Nov. 10) and Seattle University (Tuesday, Nov. 14) at Alaska Airlines Arena. Game times and television information has not been announced.

Under sixth-year coach Ed Cooley, Providence made its fourth straight trip to the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history last season where the Friars lost their opening-round game and finished 20-13. Providence, a Big East conference tittle contender, returns its four leading scorers – all seniors – including 6-foot-8 forward Rodney Bullock, who led the team in points (15.7 per game) and rebounds (6.4).

Virginia Tech is looking for its third straight 20-win season under Buzz Williams, who enters his fourth season. The Hokies also lost its opening-round game in the 2017 NCAA tournament and finished 22-11. The ACC stalwart lost its top two scorers, but returns guards Chris Clarke (11.4), Ahmed Hill (11.4) and Justin Robinson (10.4) who averaged at least 10 points last season.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis enters its second-year with coach Travis Ford and seeking to build on a 12-21 record and 11th-place showing in the 14-team Atlantic 10 last season. The Billikens should be bolstered by the addition of four NCAA Division I transfers who sat out last season.

UW is 1-0 against Providence, 0-1 versus Virginia Tech and 7-9 in matchups with Saint Louis.

Washington has a seven-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies last played in the 2K Classic in 2013 when they lost 89-78 to Boston College and 102-84 to Indiana.

For Hopkins, who spent the past 22 years as an assistant at Syracuse, it’ll be his first road trip with Washington (9-22 last season).

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, UW plays a non-conference game against Big 12 powerhouse Kansas at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Huskies are also contractually committed to host Gonzaga as part of a four-year, home-and-home series that began last season with a 98-71 defeat in Spokane.