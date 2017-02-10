The Washington Huskies indefinitely suspended Malik Dime for his role in an off-court altercation with a fan during Thursday’s 81-66 loss at Colorado.

Dime, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior forward from Dakar, Senegal, slapped a male heckler sitting in the Colorado student section after the halftime buzzer sounded.

“Malik’s actions were inconsistent with his typical behavior,” coach Lorenzo Romar said in a statement released by UW. “They were absolutely unacceptable, and did not represent the values of our team and the sportsmanship spirit of our conference. We have spoken with him at length and expect this to be a valuable teaching moment. We do not expect this type of behavior to happen again.”

BSN Denver reported Dime actually hit two fans. He remained on the bench during the second half.

“We were talking the usual game talk with the players like we usually do,” said Dylan, a CU student who did not give his last name to BSN Denver. “Malik looked over at us at one point and said ‘I’m gonna come over there and slap the s*** out of you.’ We didn’t think that was real so we just laughed and then at the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face and the follow through hit the person sitting right next to me, which was Brian.”

“I thought it was a real handshake,” Brian, who did not give his last name, told BSN Denver. “He came over with a windup, it was a hard hit. It’s a double face, there’s no way around that.”

After the game, Dime apologized to the fans, who reportedly said they will not press charges.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear when Dime will play again. He’s missed the past nine games since breaking his pinkie Jan. 7.

“I was caught up in the emotion of the game and allowed my frustrations to influence my behavior,” Dime said in a statement released by UW. “I made a very poor decision, and did not represent my team, my university and my family the way I want to. I am glad I had the chance to apologize in person to the students involved in the altercation, and I am prepared to accept the full consequences of my actions. I look forward to putting this incident behind me and moving forward.”

It’s the latest sad chapter for UW, which fell to 9-15 overall and 2-10 in the Pac-12 after losing its sixth straight game. Star freshman Markelle Fultz was sidelined Thursday with sore knee. He’s questionable to play Saturday at Utah.