For the first time since 2006, Washington and Gonzaga play basketball on one's home court. The renewed rivalry tips at 8 p.m. from the McCarthy Athletic Center in Spokane.

Their programs are in different places, but for the first time in a decade, Lorenzo Romar and Mark Few will be on opposite benches — stateside, at least (Gonzaga defeated UW 80-62 in last season’s Battle 4 Atlantis).

Washington and Gonzaga renew a once heated rivalry Wednesday night at the McCarthy Athletic Center in Spokane. The game tips off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2.

The Zags, ranked eighth in the nation, enter the game undefeated, coming off a show-me 69-62 win on the road over No. 16 Arizona. The Huskies, meanwhile, have dropped three of their first seven games to start the season, including their last two — strangely, both to TCU.

Much of the focus — beyond the restarting of a cross-state rivalry — ought to focus in the backcourt, where the Zags feature a familiar face. Nigel Williams-Goss transferred from Washington after the 2014-15 season and landed on the other side of the state, in Few’s pocket with Gonzaga. His production is down in his first season with the Bulldogs, but Williams-Goss, no doubt, was a big loss for the Huskies.

Romar, however, managed to perform addition by subtraction. He added five-star recruit Markelle Fultz, who, despite the Huskies’ early season struggles, has dazzled. As if Gonzaga hosting the Huskies for the first time since 2006 was in need of a storyline, the showdown between current and former Husky stars will provide an intriguing secondary one.

Follow live below: