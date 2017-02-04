Basketball fans around the nation have had this game circled for months — the showdown between possibly the top two picks in the NBA draft.
Time: 7:30 p.m
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
Stream: Pac-12.com
Basketball fans around the nation have had this game circled for months — the showdown between possibly the top two picks in the NBA draft.
Time: 7:30 p.m
TV: Pac-12 Networks
Radio: 1000 AM/97.7 FM
Stream: Pac-12.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.