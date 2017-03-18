After making an improbable run to the Final Four as a No. 7 seed last season, follow here for live updates as the third-seeded Huskies begin their quest to return, closer to favorites than underdogs.
No. 3 seed Washington Huskies (27-5, 15-3 Pac-12)
vs.
No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-6, 15-3 Big Sky)
Alaska Airlines Arena — Seattle
NCAA women’s tournament — Round of 64
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Radio: 1150 AM
Stream: WatchESPN
