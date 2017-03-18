After making an improbable run to the Final Four as a No. 7 seed last season, follow here for live updates as the third-seeded Huskies begin their quest to return, closer to favorites than underdogs.

Share story

By

No. 3 seed Washington Huskies (27-5, 15-3 Pac-12)

vs.

No. 14 seed Montana State Bobcats (25-6, 15-3 Big Sky)

Alaska Airlines Arena — Seattle

NCAA women’s tournament — Round of 64

Time: 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 1150 AM

Stream: WatchESPN

Refresh page to update scoreboard
Seattle Times sports staff