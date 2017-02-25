Plum entered the game needing 53 points to match the record. She entered the fourth quarter needing 16. By the four-minute mark, Plum had scored more points than any woman in NCAA history.

Move over Jackie Stiles.

Washington’s Kelsey Plum captured the NCAA all-time scoring record with a brilliant 57-point performance in Saturday’s 84-77 victory over Utah.

Plum stands at the top of the list with 3,397 points ahead of Stiles (3,393) who held the record for 16 years.

Plum blew a kiss to the 6,775 fans at Alaska Airlines and repeatedly said “Thank you guys.”

The 57 points is a Pac-12 record and three shy of the NCAA single-game mark.

Plum converted 19 of 28 field goals, including 6 of 11 three-pointers. She was 13 of 16 on free throws.

Plum entered the game needing 53 points to match the record. She entered the fourth quarter needing 16. By the four-minute mark, Plum had scored more points than any woman in NCAA history.