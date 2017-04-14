Jody Wynn comes to UW from Long Beach State, where she coached the 49ers to an NCAA tournament appearance and three-consecutive 20-win seasons

The morning after perhaps the most prolific pair of teammates in UW women’s hoops history were selected in the WNBA draft, the Huskies have announced the hire of a new women’s basketball coach.

Jody Wynn will replace Mike Neighbors, who left for Arkansas earlier this month, UW Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen announced in a news release Friday morning.

Wynn, 43, comes to UW from Long Beach State, where, over eight seasons, she rebuilt the program and led them to three-consecutive 20-win seasons and their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1992.

The 49ers almost pulled off a huge upset against No. 2 seed Oregon State in the tournament, hanging with the Beavers through the final seconds of the game before Oregon State escaped with a 56-55 win.

“I am thrilled to welcome Jody and her family to the University of Washington,” Cohen said in the release. “She has built a culture of excellence at Long Beach State which has inspired championship values and achieved results.

“She possesses a fierce competitive nature and always operates with the utmost integrity. I believe her skillset and experiences are the perfect fit to capitalize on the momentum our program has built and lead us into the future.”

UW will formally announce Wynn as its 11th women’s basketball coach at a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Wynn’s 2015-16 Long Beach State team finished 24-9, with its most wins since the 1990-91 season, and advanced to the semifinals of the Big West conference tournament.

Wynn’s hire comes at the end of one of the most successful eras in UW basketball history.

Neighbors and stars Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor will forever be remembered by Huskies fans as the architects of UW women’s basketball 21st century revival.

The trio led UW to a 98-41 record in four years that included three NCAA tournament appearances, a trip to the Final Four in 2015 and two Sweet 16 trips, including the one this year, where the Huskies lost to Mississippi State in the final game of Plum and Osahor’s storied careers.

Of everything they accomplished together, Osahor said Thursday night that she’s most proud of how they pulled off this grand renaissance.

“Just bringing Washington basketball back to new heights and just the whole Seattle community and everybody being proud of us and supporting us,” Osahor said. “We had a lot of support that hasn’t been there for years now. Brining that back to the city was special. Everyone always talks about the Sonics not being there anymore; it was great that there was another basketball team here, and especially that it was a women’s basketball team.”

Wynn inherits a team that has captured the attention of the city, but that will be in rebuilding mode following the departures of Plum, Osahor and two-year starter Katie Collier.

The Huskies will, however, return freshman guard Aarion McDonald and junior Natalie Romeo, who both saw extensive action this season.

“I am thrilled to be part of such a prestigious university and to build on a tremendous women’s basketball culture that has been established at Washington,” Wynn said in a release. “The city of Seattle loves basketball, and I’m excited to bring our family there and to build a wonderful family environment within our program.”

Prior to her tenure at Long Beach State, Wynn was the senior assistant coach, head of scouting and recruiting coordinator at USC, where she helped put together the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class in 2006.

Wynn started her coaching career as an assistant at Pepperdine in 1996-97, where she got her master’s in education. She’s a USC alum.

Wynn comes to Seattle with her husband, Derek — who was an assistant coach on her Long Beach State staff — and their two children, Jada and Kaeli.