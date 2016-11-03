The Washington men's basketball team has its final warmup 7 p.m. Thursday against Western Washington before its Nov. 13 regular-season opener versus Yale.

Since the start of fall camp on Oct. 3, the Huskies worked privately while trying to blend a diverse group that includes two returning starters, a trio of role players vying for more responsibilities and an intriguing batch of newcomers led by touted freshman Markelle Fultz.

No one knows exactly what to expect from the Washington men’s basketball team, but UW fans will get a better idea about the Huskies after Thursday’s 7 p.m. exhibition against Western Washington, a Division II powerhouse, at Alaska Airlines Arena. There is no radio or TV coverage.

All eyes will be on Fultz, a McDonald’s All-American and consensus top-five prospect, who has garnered plenty of preseason hype. The 6-foot-4 combo-style point guard from Upper Marlboro, Md. is expected to carry Washington back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.

CBSsports.com selected Fultz to its preseason All-America team and chose him as its preseason freshman of the year.

Fultz is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft by DraftExpress.com and NBAdraft.net has him going third.

Washington also returns two starters (center Malik Dime and guard Matisse Thybulle) while forward Noah Dickerson and guard David Crisp are the top two returning players who averaged 7.5 and 7.2 points respectively.

Meanwhile, guard Dominic Green and newcomer Sam Timmins are projected to make an impact.

The Huskies, which held a closed scrimmage Oct. 29 against Saint Mary’s, open the regular season at home on Nov. 13 against Yale.