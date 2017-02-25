Kelsey Plum leads No. 11 Washington to an 84-77 victory over Utah on Saturday while moving into first place on NCAA all-time scoring list.

Kelsey Plum carried No. 11 Washington to an 84-77 victory against Utah on Saturday with a career-high 57 points while surpassing Jackie Stiles for the top spot on the NCAA all-time scoring list.

“We needed every one of those baskets,” coach Mike Neighbors said. “Some nights we don’t need 57 points. Some nights we need Kelsey’s leadership. Other nights we might her passing or rebounding, or a defensive stop.”

UW’s Mike Neighbors after 84-77 win over Utah

Washington led for 38 minutes in an intense game in which Neighbors picked up a technical foul for protesting a call. Utah kept things close until midway in the fourth when UW pulled ahead by 18.

Not so coincidentally, Plum lefty runner with 4:06 left – the basket that passed Stiles – put the Huskies ahead 79-61. She scored 19 points in the fourth.