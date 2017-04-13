Chantel Osahor was drafted in the second round of the WNBA draft

After watching her teammate Kelsey Plum get picked No. 1 overall in Thursday’s WNBA draft, UW senior Chantel Osahor got some good news of her own.

The 6-foot-2 center was selected by the Chicago Sky in the second round of the draft. The selection of Osahor and Plum in the same draft marks the first time in UW program history that two Huskies have gone in the WNBA draft in the same year.

Osahor led UW with rebounds in 2017, and became only the second player in program history to amass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Her 15.3 rebounds per game combined with Plum’s 31.7 points per game made them the first pair of teammates in NCAA history to lead the nation in rebounding and scoring in the same season.

Osahor led all Division I teams with 30 double-doubles last year last season.