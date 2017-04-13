Chantel Osahor was drafted in the second round of the WNBA draft

After watching her teammate Kelsey Plum get picked No. 1 overall in Thursday’s WNBA draft, UW senior Chantel Osahor got some good news of her own.

The 6-foot-2 center was selected 21st overall by the Chicago Sky in the second round of the draft. The selection of Osahor and Plum in the same draft marks the first time in UW program history that two Huskies have gone in the WNBA draft in the same year.

But Osahor missed the moment because she’d turned off her television some time after watching Plum get drafted.

“I was at my house in my room just lying down. I didn’t want to watch it,” Osahor said. “Then my agent called me and some old coaches who were there (at the draft in New York City) texted me. It was very nerve-wracking. I think it was for everybody.”

Osahor led UW with rebounds in 2017, and became only the second player in program history to amass 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Her 15.3 rebounds per game combined with Plum’s 31.7 points per game made them the first pair of teammates in NCAA history to lead the nation in rebounding and scoring in the same season.

Osahor led all Division I teams with 30 double-doubles last season and was also known for her wickedly effective, albeit unconventional, three-point shot — she shot 35.6 percent from the three-point line throughout her UW career.

Osahor said she doesn’t know much about the Sky at the moment, but her college coach Mike Neighbors thinks she’s walking into a good situation.

“I know the Chicago Sky coaching staff very well,” Neighbors said. “I coached with (Chicago general manager and head coach) Amber Stocks back in Xavier, and her assistant, I coached in college at Tulsa. I know how they develop and utilize their players to the best of their ability. Chantel will be in the best situation and able to focus on the things she needs to do.”