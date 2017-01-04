The Huskies attempt to rebound from a loss to Washington State against a much tougher opponent: No. 15 Oregon.
After opening up the Pac-12 slate with a loss to Washington State, the road ahead won’t get any easier for Lorenzo Romar and the Huskies.
Next up: No. 15 Oregon.
Washington has no time for self-pity with No. 15 Oregon up next
Washington’s second weekend of conference play starts Wednesday against a Ducks team that has rattled off 11 straight wins and was picked by many to contend for the Pac-12 title after winning it last season. The Huskies will host Oregon State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Stream: WatchESPN
