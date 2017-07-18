The Washington men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 regular season Nov. 12 against Eastern Washington before playing three games in the 2K Sports Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project, which includes a pair of contests in New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The Huskies begin the tournament in the Big Apple on Nov. 16 against Providence. On Nov. 17, UW plays Virginia Tech or Saint Louis. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.

UW is 1-0 against Providence, 0-1 versus Virginia Tech and 7-9 in matchups with Saint Louis.

Washington has a seven-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies last played in the 2K Classic in 2013 when they lost 89-78 to Boston College and 102-84 to Indiana.

For coach Mike Hopkins, who spent the past 22 years as an assistant at Syracuse, it’ll be his first road trip with Washington (9-22 last season) and a chance to return familiar settings.

Washington returns to Alaska Airlines Arena for a four-game homestand against Seattle University (Nov. 24), UC Davis (Nov. 26), Kennesaw State (Nov. 28) and Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 3).

On Dec. 6, UW plays Kansas at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The Huskies wrap up the non-conference season at home against cross-state rival Gonzaga (Dec. 10), Loyola Marymount (Dec. 17), Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 19) and Montana (Dec. 21).