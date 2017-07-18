The Washington men’s basketball team will begin the 2017-18 regular season Nov. 12 against Eastern Washington before playing three games in the 2K Sports Classic benefiting Wounded Warrior Project, which includes a pair of contests in New York’s Madison Square Garden.
The Huskies begin the tournament in the Big Apple on Nov. 16 against Providence. On Nov. 17, UW plays Virginia Tech or Saint Louis. Both games will be televised on ESPN2.
UW is 1-0 against Providence, 0-1 versus Virginia Tech and 7-9 in matchups with Saint Louis.
Washington has a seven-game losing streak at Madison Square Garden. The Huskies last played in the 2K Classic in 2013 when they lost 89-78 to Boston College and 102-84 to Indiana.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Mayor Ed Murray says he won’t resign despite council member’s urging
- Do pedestrian push-to-walk buttons do anything? Here’s the answer
For coach Mike Hopkins, who spent the past 22 years as an assistant at Syracuse, it’ll be his first road trip with Washington (9-22 last season) and a chance to return familiar settings.
Washington returns to Alaska Airlines Arena for a four-game homestand against Seattle University (Nov. 24), UC Davis (Nov. 26), Kennesaw State (Nov. 28) and Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 3).
On Dec. 6, UW plays Kansas at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
The Huskies wrap up the non-conference season at home against cross-state rival Gonzaga (Dec. 10), Loyola Marymount (Dec. 17), Bethune-Cookman (Dec. 19) and Montana (Dec. 21).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.