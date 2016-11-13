The Huskies come out lethargic and can't close the deal on a late comeback. UW fell to 12-3 in openers under coach Lorenzo Romar.

Tough loss for Washington, which fell 98-90 to Yale in Sunday’s opener at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Here’s the box score.

And here are three takeaways from the game.

YOU CAN’T WIN WITH THIS DEFENSE: Something has to change and it needs to change quick when it comes to the defense. In the past four games – and yes, we’re including two from last season and this year’s exhibition – the Huskies have allowed 99 points per contest. That’s staggering. Bad NBA teams don’t give up that many points. Aside from blocking a school-record tying 15 shots, the troubles were all over the place tonight. The Huskies got beat on backdoor cuts for layups. They got beat on pick-and-pop screens for three-pointers. They got throttled on the defensive glass and gave up 21 offensive rebounds to a smaller team. That shouldn’t happen, especially when UW has supposedly improved its front line and has more options in the post than at any time in Lorenzo Romar’s 15-year tenure. But Yale’s methodical offense routinely picked apart UW’s pressure defense. The Bulldogs scored 49 points in both halves. They had 20 assists. They committed just 1 turnover in the first half and finished with seven. And they had five players in double-digit scoring scoring. It was an offensive beatdown. What makes it even more difficult to fathom is Yale played without its best player point guard Makai Mason and had just one returning starter from last season. Yale scored more points Sunday than any game last season against a D-I opponent.

UW’S BIGS CAME UP SHORT: The combination of forwards Sam Timmins, Noah Dickerson, Matthew Atewe and center Malik Dime is potentially an awesome force. At times, they exhibit sensational scoring prowess and activity. Dime had six blocks, which is not surprising considering he set UW’s single-season record with 88 blocks in 2015-16. But he’s got to become a better rebounder. Last season, he averaged 5.6 boards and tonight he had two in 28 minutes. Timmins had some good moments in his UW debut and finished with five points, four rebounds and two blocks in 25 minutes. They started while Dickerson came off the bench and added 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting. He had four rebounds in 24 minutes. Romar said Atewe is a physical presence, but he played just two minutes because of Yale’s small lineup. Washington should have the size advantage in the next three games (Cal State Fullerton, Northern Arizona and Long Beach State) and somebody among UW’s front line needs to emerge and take control inside.

MARKELLE FULTZ IS THE REAL DEAL: Can’t think of any other Washington freshman who has scored at least 30 points in their debut. And Fultz did it with ease. It looked as if he could have scored more. He wasn’t pressing. He didn’t force many – if any – shots. He converted 11 of 17 attempts. He was 2 of 5 on three-pointers and 6 of 10 at the line, including a couple of misses in the final two minutes that could have cut UW’s deficit to six points. Still, Fultz was sensational. And not just sensational for a freshman. He led UW with seven rebounds and six assists. He also played 36 minutes. We said it before, but scoring shouldn’t be a problem for the Huskies. Fultz doesn’t have to score 30 points every night when Matisse Thybulle has a career-high 20 points. David Crisp is a volume scorer (12 points on 5-for-11 shooting) while Dominic Green is capable of scoring, but he had a off night and finished with seven points.