A week after a 98-90 upset defeat in the season-opener, Washington returns to form with a resounding win over Northern Arizona.

Washington had little difficulty throttling Northern Arizona 92-58 on Sunday for its first blowout this season.

Here are three takeways from the game.

PROGRESS IS BEING MADE: A week ago, the Huskies were licking their wounds following a 98-90 upset loss against Yale. It was a surprising outcome considering Yale basically had four new starters. Things got a little better for UW with a 104-88 win over Cal State Fullerton. And Sunday, the Huskies were downright dominant on the defensive end where they held NAU to 30.8 shooting and 8 for 29 (27.6 percent) on three-pointers. UW won the rebounding battle 46-33 and scored 25 points from 16 turnovers. Northern Arizona’s leading scorer Jaleni Neely had just four points – 12 below his average – on 1-for-10 shooting.

MARKELLE FULTZ FLIRTS WITH TRIPLE DOUBLE: It’s hard to believe that no one at Washington has never recorded a triple double. Andrew Andrews came close last season. during a 91-68 win over Stanford in the Pac-12 tournament opener when he had 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. By comparison, Fultz had more work to do. Maybe if he played more than 30 minutes he would have gotten it. But he left with Washington leading 72-36 with 6:57 remaining. He finished with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Fultz also had three steals and two blocks. He had a big imprint on the game despite taking just nine shots – he made six, including 2 of 4 three-pointers. Not sure if the Huskies want Fultz taking fewer than 10 shots, especially when he’s shooting 67.5 percent from the field.

HELLO CARLOS JOHNSON: Nice game from freshman guard Carlos Johnson who had just two points total in the two previous outings. On Sunday, Johnson was 5 of 5 from the field and 1 of 2 at the line for a personal-best 11 points in 15 minutes of relief. Romar has primarily relied on a seven-man rotation, but Johnson could push for minutes if he’s able to duplicate that performance. He had three rebounds.