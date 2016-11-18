The Huskies rebounded from an season-opening loss with a much-needed win over the Titans thanks to Markelle Fultz who scored 35 points.

Here’s three observations after Washington’s 104-88 win over Cal State Fullerton on Thursday at Alaska Airlines Arena.

FULTZ IS SPECIAL: At this rate, Markelle Fultz will score 50 points when the Huskies begin the Global Sports tournament on Friday in Las Vegas. Think about it. He had 30 in season opener and 35 Thursday night. That’s a five-point incremental gain every time he steps on the floor. Of course, it’s ridiculous to think Fultz will continue putting up career-best performances. But then, maybe it’s not so ridiculous. There’s no doubting, he’s as good as advertised. And if he keeps this up, then he’ll win a lot of awards and accolades. And he’ll be taken very high in the 2017 NBA draft. Sorry, UW fans that’s how these things work. So enjoy his brilliant performances while you get a chance. And Thursday, Fultz put on an amazing show complete with high-difficulty shot-making, no-look passes, acrobatic reverse layups, high-soaring blocks and monster dunks. It was all there. Thirty-three minutes of basketball brilliance in a 6-foot-4 frame. It seemed as if Fultz could get to the basket any time he wanted. It was reminiscent of former UW Husky Dejounte Murray who tormented opponents with dribble drives. And Fultz looks to be a better perimeter shooter than Murray. He was 3 of 5 on three-pointers against Cal State Fullerton and 5 of 10 for the season.

NEED TO FIND ANOTHER HIGH-FLYER: Perhaps the only thing missing in UW’s high-scoring offense is a big man who will consistently convert passes into crowd-pleasing dunks. No doubt, Marquese Chriss filled that role perfectly last year. That kid had so much bounce in his step it seemed as if he could leap out of the gym. Washington has a plethora of seemingly quality big men, most are below-the-rim performers. Forward Noah Dickerson has great footwork and is crafty beneath the rim. Newcomer Sam Timmins seems to be more of a set-up man than a finisher who will catch the ball and dunk on someone. Haven’t really seen enough of forward Matthew Atewe to gauge whether he can be someone can throw it down. But forward Malik Dime is showing glimpses that he might be that guy. The 6-9 senior appears to developing some timing with Fultz, a willing passer. The two connected late in the game on a play that resulted in Dime’s dunk. Dime is also a valuable asset late in games because he’s a good free throw shooter. He shot 75 percent last season and was 8 for 11 on foul shots Thursday. He finished with 14 points, 8 rebounds and 5 blocks in 31 mintues.

ROMAR AND THE REFS: Got to keep an eye on how referees are going to officiate the Huskies. Coach Lorenzo Romar admitted UW will probably get called for a high amount of fouls because of the aggressive defensive it plays. On Thursday, the Huskies had 27 fouls. Romar said that’s too many. But he backtracked just a little and said he could live with 27 early in the season if it means UW is forcing an up-tempo pace and turnovers to fuel its high-octane offense. Still, the Huskies had 28 fouls in a 98-90 season-opening loss to Yale. They put Yale on the FT line 35 times. Tonight CSF took 35 FTs and made 25. That’s a lot of points to give away. Again, Romar is OK – for now – fouling so much if the Huskies are going to win the rebounding battle 36-19 and hold the Titans to just 2 offensive rebounds and 2 second-chance points.