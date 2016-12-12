Prosecutors charged suspended Western Michigan guard Joeviair Kennedy with murder and armed robbery Monday, accusing him of gunning down a fellow student during a robbery of a cellphone and money. Western Michigan plays at Washington on Sunday.

College basketball

W. Michigan player faces murder charge

Prosecutors charged suspended Western Michigan guard Joeviair Kennedy with murder and armed robbery Monday, accusing him of gunning down a fellow student during a robbery of a cellphone and money.

Western Michigan plays at Washington at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kennedy, 20, was arraigned in the shooting of 19-year-old Jacob Jones at an off-campus Kalamazoo apartment Thursday. Kennedy, who is from Muskegon, Mich., was denied bond and did not yet have an attorney.

Kennedy is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a gun during a felony. The charging document says other people were present.

An uncle, Lucious Kennedy, told WWMT-TV at the courthouse: “I don’t know who did it, but I feel bad for the family. This ain’t my nephew.”

On Friday, athletic director Kathy Beauregard said an athlete had been suspended after being identified by police as a person of interest in the shooting

Kennedy, who has appeared in eight games for the Broncos this season, was not on the roster for Saturday’s home game against James Madison. School officials would not confirm Kennedy was the athlete identified by police, but Western Michigan coach Steve Hawkins spoke a bit in general terms about the situation.

“It’s a devastating loss for our university. It’s a devastating tragedy for everybody involved,” Hawkins said Saturday. “Lives were changed forever, and so, we’re very, very respectful of that. We’re very shook by the whole thing.”

• Freshman Sabrina Ionescu had her second triple-double, Oti Gildon — a sophomore from Gonzaga Prep in Spokane — tied a career best with 16 points and the No. 25 Oregon women beat host Clemson 87-59.

Ionescu collected 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. She had the program’s first triple-double since 1988 in an 86-49 victory over Hawaii on Nov. 26.

Baseball

Jansen, Dodgers agree on contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back their closer, agreeing to an $80 million, five-year contract to keep All-Star Kenley Jansen.

Right-hander Jansen, 29, had a career-best 47 saves last season for the Dodgers, who won their fourth straight NL West title but lost a six-game NL Championship Series to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

According to reports, the Dodgers will re-sign third baseman Justin Turner, 32, and the four-year contract will be worth $64 million.

• The Tampa Bay Rays have finalized a two-year, $12.5 million contract with free-agent catcher Wilson Ramos.

Ramos, 29, is recovering from a torn ligament in his right knee. He was an All-Star last season for the Washington Nationals, batting .307 with 22 home runs and 80 RBI in 131 games.

• That baseball hazing ritual of dressing up rookies as Wonder Woman, Hooters Girls or Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders has been banned.

Major League Baseball created an Anti-Hazing and Anti-Bullying Policy that covers the practice. As part of the sport’s new labor deal, set to be ratified by both sides Tuesday, the players’ union agreed not to contest it.

NBA

Ross helps Raptors

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, former Washington Husky Terrence Ross added 25 and Toronto beat visiting Milwaukee 122-100. The Raptors have six straight victories over the Bucks.

• Blake Griffin had 26 points and 12 rebounds, Chris Paul added 21 points and 14 assists and the host Los Angeles Clippers held off the Portland Trail Blazers 121-120 to sweep the season series.

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points for the Blazers, who lost their fourth straight.

• James Harden had 36 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to lead the host Houston Rockets to their seventh straight victory, 122-118 over the Brooklyn Nets.

• Wesley Matthews scored 25 points and the last-place Dallas Mavericks enjoyed a rare blowout, beating listless Denver 112-92.

• Cleveland superstar LeBron James will be the executive producer of an HBO documentary on boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died June 3 at age 74. The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

ELSEWHERE

• The Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer plans to introduce its new coach Tuesday.

According to a Los Angeles Times report, Galaxy II coach Curt Onalfo, 47, will get the job. Bruce Arena left as Galaxy coach and general manager to become coach of the U.S. national team.

• Boston Marathon officials formally declared Buzunesh Deba of Ethiopia the winner of the 2014 women’s race, two months after Rita Jeptoo of Kenya was stripped of the title and banned from international competition for four years for doping. Deba’s time of 2 hours, 19 minutes, 59 seconds makes her the holder of the course record.