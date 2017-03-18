Former UCLA coach Steve Lavin could return to the Pac-12 with Washington.

So much has transpired in college basketball since Washington fired Lorenzo Romar last Wednesday.

Indiana joined the list of more than 20 schools looking for a men’s basketball coach when it unexpectedly released Tom Crean after nine years.

North Carolina State plucked Kevin Keatts away from UNC Wilmington while Illinois lured Brad Underwood away from Oklahoma State after just one season with the Cowboys.

Crean’s availability creates a fair amount of uncertainty in a coaching carousel that might have otherwise been fairly easy to forecast. The 50-year-old is the most accomplished candidate on the market. Crean was 166-135 with the Hoosiers and is 356-231 during an 18-year coaching career that began at Marquette in 1999. He led Indiana to four NCAA tournament appearances and three trips to the Sweet 16.

Washington is believed to be in the position to offer candidates between $2 and $3 million annually. Still, securing Crean could prove costly considering he earned $3.1 million in 2016, according to USA Today Sports.

On Saturday, a source with knowledge of the UW coaching search said Steve Lavin has emerged as a candidate.

Lavin was an assistant with Romar at UCLA before being elevated to Bruins head coach in 1996. He compiled a 145-78 (.650) record with the Bruins during a seven-year tenure that included six trips to the NCAA tournament, five Sweet 16 appearances and a run to the Elite Eight in 1997. He was fired after a 10-19 season – his only losing season – in 2003.

After a seven-year hiatus, Lavin returned to the sidelines at St. John’s where he coached for five seasons and was 81-53 (.604). Under Lavin, the Red Storm made two NCAA tournament appearances and two trips to the National Invitation Tournament.

Boise State’s Leon Rice and Nevada’s Eric Musselman are other reported candidates for the UW job.