Who knows what will happen to the Washington women’s basketball team next season, but there’s no questioning Mike Neighbors squeezed all he could from the quartet of seniors who will play their final home regular-season game Saturday.

“The impact these guys have had will be hard to surpass,” he said. “They’ve carried us so far.

“Just a special group of kids. Each one of them is uniquely gifted, and together they’ve helped elevate this team to places it’s never been.”

The Huskies (26-4, 14-3 Pac-12) will ceremonially say goodbye to seniors Kelsey Plum, Chantel Osahor, Katie Collier and Heather Corral during a pregame celebration before their 2 p.m. tipoff against Utah (16-12, 5-12).

The quartet began with Collier and Corral, kindred spirits who forged a friendship while overcoming an assortment of physical injuries and ailments.

Collier was a McDonald’s All-American during her senior season at Seattle Christian High the same year Corral won MVP honors while leading Prairie High to the 2012 Class 3A state tournament.

Before playing at UW, Collier beat acute promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer and recovered from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee that forced her to miss the 2012-13 season.

The 6-foot-3 center has steadily become a fixture in the lineup. She started the past two years and averages 6.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and leads UW with 30 blocks this season.

Meanwhile, Corral, a 6-1 forward, battled over a dozen injuries that limited her role as a freshman and sophomore and forced her to miss two seasons.

“I’m finishing what I started,” said Corral, who averages 5.8 points off the bench and leads the Huskies with a 46.3 three-point shooting percentage. “I’m going out on my terms.”

Plum and Osahor arrived a year after Collier and Corral in 2013, and they’ve taken divergent paths to stardom.

Osahor, a Phoenix native, might be the unlikeliest superstar because she started just five games during her first two seasons.

Since then, the 6-2 center has become the most dominant post player in school history. She set the Pac-12 record for rebounds in a game (30) and holds UW records for rebounds in a career (1,170) and season (436).

Osahor, who averages 15.9 points, 15 rebounds and 4.1 assists, is a dazzling and unorthodox playmaker who combines deft perimeter shooting with physical post play.

And then there’s Plum.

The 5-8 guard from Poway, Calif., needs 53 points to catch former Missouri State star Jackie Stiles on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list.

Plum, who leads the nation with 30.7 points per game and holds every major scoring record in school history, will finish her career as the school’s most-decorated women’s basketball player.

Collectively, they’ve amassed a 95-39 record.

They carried the Huskies to their first Final Four last year.

A victory Saturday gives UW the second-most wins in school history — one fewer than the 1989-90 team that finished 28-3.

The Huskies also reconnected with a fan base that once rivaled men’s basketball in attendance during the late 1980s and early ’90s but had fallen off recently.

In 2013-14, Washington ranked seventh in the Pac-12 while averaging 1,795 fans during regular-season home games.

This season, the Huskies are second in the conference with a 3,326 average.

In eight Pac-12 home games, UW is averaging a league-best 5,106 fans, including its first sellout Jan. 29 against Stanford that attracted 10,000.

According to the Pac-12 Networks, UW played in the top five most-watched women’s basketball games on the network this season.

“I passed our Husky team-shop guys in the hallway the other day, and they said we’re double this year on women’s basketball sales,” Neighbors said. “Our donor giving is at an all-time high. Our interest level is soaring. Our program is on the rise.

“And these seniors did that. That’s their legacy.”

Raising the Woof Since its first season in 2013-14, Alaska Airlines Arena’s attendance has increased 45 percent for the Washington women’s basketball team. Here’s a look: Season Regular season Pac-12 2016-17 3,326 (2nd)* 5,106 (1st) 2015-16 1.880 (6th) 2,341 (6th) 2014-15 2,289 (5th) 2,481 (4th) 2013-14 1,795 (7th) 1,998 (6th) Note: * Oregon State leads with 3,819 home attendance average