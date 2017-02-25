If you didn't tweet your congratulations or kudos to Kelsey Plum, are you really a Seattle sports figure?

That at least seems to be the pressing question after Plum set the court of Alaska Airlines Arena on fire Saturday — not literally, but almost! — with a Pac-12 record 57 points to break an NCAA record that is now 3,397.

It was one of the most impressive athletic performances in Seattle history, and it garnered attention from around the country. Hence, the elimination of “Seattle” from the “Sports world reacts…” headline. When not only Washington’s governor and the Seahawks are in your Twitter mentions but also ESPN personalities and Steve Kerr, you can’t ignore the latter.

Jackie Stiles’ record of 3,393 career points stood for 16 years, but that didn’t stop her from sending her best to Plum, too. Without further ado…