The Huskies were expected to overpower a Yale team that entered the game without its best player, point guard Makai Mason, who broke his foot last week.

After the Washington men’s basketball team surrendered 103 points in its exhibition opener last week, coach Lorenzo Romar promised renewed effort to fix the defense.

However, the 98-90 defeat against Yale in the season opener Sunday proves fixing the defense won’t be easy.

The Huskies had difficulties defending backdoor cuts that led to open layups and pick-and-pop screens that resulted in open three-pointers.

Despite an impressive debut from star freshman Markelle Fultz (30 points, seven rebounds and six assists) and a strong outing from Matisse Thybulle (career-high 20 points, six blocks and four rebounds) the Huskies had no answer for Yale’s meticulous offense that picked apart UW’s pressure defense.

The Bulldogs, who didn’t score more than 88 points against a Division I team last season, also enjoyed a 21-4 edge in offensive rebounds.

The Bulldogs, the Ivy League defending champions, also graduated three of its top four scorers from the team that advanced to the round of 32 in the 2016 NCAA tournament.

Washington, which lost its three leading scorers from last season, also had to adjust to new pieces.

After falling behind by 20 points in the first half, the Huskies came to life after the break.

Fultz got the crowd going with a two-hand jam with 17:21 remaining that seemed to ignite a dormant crowd stunned by UW’s lethargic start. His basket cut the Huskies’ deficit to 10.

Minutes later, David Crisp took a long defensive rebound and raced the other way for a fast break that ended with another two-hand dunk. His basket brought UW to eight points down at 55-47 at the 16:29 mark.

The Huskies closed to 77-73 with 5:32 left, but couldn’t get any closer.

Miye Oni led Yale (1-0) with 24 points and Sam Downey added 22.