Former Husky guard Markelle Fultz is reportedly headed for Philadelphia after the 76ers reached an agreed in principle to swap draft picks with the Boston Celtics.

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers have agreed in principle to swap the Nos. 1 and 3 picks in Thursday’s NBA draft, and Philadelphia is expected to use the No. 1 pick on Washington guard Markelle Fultz, multiple media outlets reported Saturday.

The Celtics will receive additional picks in the deal, sources told ESPN — a 2018 first-rounder that the 76ers had via the Lakers, and another future first-rounder. Specific protection of those picks is not yet known.

The trade is likely to be finalized Monday.

Fultz worked out for Philadelphia on Saturday. Donning a 76ers cap as he arrived at the team’s practice facility, Fultz said he’s trying not to pay much attention to the trade talk.

“I’m truly blessed to be in this position,” he said. “Whatever happens, I’m looking forward to taking my talents to wherever I go.”

Fultz’s rise to stardom has been rapid. In 2014, he was playing junior varsity basketball in high school. Barely three years later, he’s almost certainly going to become the No. 1 pick. In Philadelphia, he’ll be roughly a 2½-hour drive from his hometown of Upper Marlboro, Md.