College BasketballCollege SportsHuskiesHusky BasketballPac-12Sports Report: Washington will hire Syracuse's Mike Hopkins Originally published March 19, 2017 at 8:19 am Updated March 19, 2017 at 8:22 am By Percy Allen Seattle Times staff reporter The Huskies have found a men's basketball coach and will reportedly hire Mike Hopkins, who had been an assistant at Syracuse. Jon Rothstein at CBSsports.com was the first to break the news. BREAKING: Washington will hire Syracuse's Mike Hopkins as its next basketball coach, per multiple sources. Announcement expected today. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2017 Percy Allen: 206-464-2278 or pallen@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @percyallen. Seattle Times staff reporter Percy Allen covers the Washington Huskies and Seattle Storm. Previous StoryMontana State learns what opponents have been learning all season — Washington's Chantel Osahor can't be kept off the boards
