Husky BasketballPhoto & VideoPhotography Photos: UW elbows its way past Seattle University, wins 94-72 Originally published December 22, 2016 at 8:45 pmUpdated December 22, 2016 at 9:09 pm Photos: UW elbows its way past Seattle University, wins 94-72Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Huskies improve to 10-1 with big win over Cal State Northridge Photos: Huskies top Cal State Fullerton 104-88 Photos: No. 17 Washington dribbles past No. 25 Missouri, 79-66 Related Stories Husky women wrap up nonconference slate by beating BYU Lorenzo Romar has perfect mark vs. Seattle U but would rather not play against former assistant The University of Washington played Seattle University at KeyArena on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Husky women wrap up nonconference slate by beating BYU December 22, 2016 Lorenzo Romar has perfect mark vs. Seattle U but would rather not play against former assistant December 21, 2016 Huskies finally deliver on Lorenzo Romar’s promise that UW’s defense is improving December 20, 2016 Huskies say they’ve discovered defensive blueprint after 77-61 win over Cal Poly December 20, 2016 More Photo Galleries Photos: Huskies improve to 10-1 with big win over Cal State Northridge Photos: Huskies top Cal State Fullerton 104-88 Photos: No. 17 Washington dribbles past No. 25 Missouri, 79-66 Dean Rutz View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryHusky women wrap up nonconference slate by beating BYU
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.