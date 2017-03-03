No. 6 seed Oregon eliminated the No. 3 Washington women’s basketball team 70-69 on Friday night in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.

Sabrina Ionescu drained a pair of free throws with 6.4 seconds left that proved to be difference as No. 6 seed Oregon eliminated the No. 3 Washington women’s basketball team 70-69 on Friday night in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals.

Kelsey Plum, the nation’s scoring leader, tallied 34 points and had a chance to answer with a game winner.

However, the Huskies had just 3.9 seconds to run a play and Plum ran into two Oregon defenders at the top of the key. She managed to get off a shot, but it fell way short of the rim as time expired.

Ducks reserves ran on the floor and danced at midcourt, celebrating the first upset in a tournament in which the higher seed had won the previous seven games.

Oregon (20-12) advanced to face No. 2 Stanford (26-5) in Saturday’s semifinals.

The 8:30 p.m. game on the Pac-12 Networks will follow a 6 p.m. pairing between Oregon State (28-3), the No. 1 seed and defending champion, and No. 4 UCLA (23-7).

Meanwhile, Washington (27-5) must wait until the March 13 NCAA tournament selection show to await its fate.

The Huskies finished the regular season ranked 11th in The Associated Press poll and were in line to host NCAA tournament first- and second-round games at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Few had expected an early exit from the Pac-12 tournament for Washington.

Certainly not the sellout crowd of 9,686 at KeyArena – a tournament record.

However, for much of Friday night the Huskies struggled to shake free from Oregon despite Plum scoring at will and Chantel Osaor setting a tournament record with 27 rebounds — three shy of her personal best.

The Huskies led 69-68 and had a chance to pad their lead when freshman Aarion McDonald drew an offensive foul in the final minute that gave the ball to Oregon.

On the next possession, Ionescu drew a foul from McDonald and drained two free throws to give Oregon the lead for good. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year winner finished with 18 points, six rebound and six assists.

The Ducks also received a big performance from Lexi Bando, who scored a team-high 23 points and was 5 of 7 on three pointers. Ruthy Hebard had 13 points and nine rebounds while Maite Cazorla added 12 points.

Plum dominated the scoring for Washington, but missed her last seven shots.

Osahor added 12 points and McDonald had 10.

Notes

• After three years, Jimmy Dykes resigned Friday as coach of the Arkansas women’s basketball team. The Razorbacks were 13-17 this season, 2-14 in SEC and lost their last 10 games. Dykes was 43-49 overall at Arkansas.

UW coach Mike Neighbors, an Arkansas native, was linked to the Razorbacks’ job in 2014 when they hired Dykes.

“It’s my dream job and everybody knows that,” Neighbors said at the time.

• Plum is one of four finalists for the Dawn Staley Award, which is given to the nation’s best guard.

Plum joins Ohio State junior Kelsey Mitchell, Syracuse senior Alexis Peterson and Connecticut sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson as the four finalists. The winner will be announced during the Final Four weekend in April.

Earlier this week, Plum was named one of the 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women’s Basketball Player of the Year award that goes to the country’s top player.

The finalists will be released March 17.