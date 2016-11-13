The Huskies were upset 98-90 by Yale in Sunday's season-opening. In its past three games, UW is allowing 97.7 points - not including 103 to Western Washington in an exhibition.

For the second straight game, Lorenzo Romar’s postgame interview was filled with questions about Washington’s defense that was hammered once again.

This time though, the game counted and the Huskies fell to 0-1 after a 98-90 setback in its season opener to Yale at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Here’s a few comments from Romar and the complete postgame video below.

(Opening statement) “If you follow Yale, you got to be impressed with their basketball team and how they go about their business. They executed very, very well. Had a couple of terrific young players. They were patient. They made big shots. They were on the road, but they played with a great deal of poise. So hats off to them. With that being said I think we point no further than the backboards on our end and their end. Although we had some defensive breakdowns, I think that tells the story. (They) scored 19 points on second chance rebounds. The thing about 21 rebounds is eight of them were team rebounds. That means the ball went out of bounds and we could not come up with the basketball. We’d get stops and we could not come up with the basketball. Twenty-one rebounds, the number we want to get is below nine. Below nine. If we reach that number, obviously it’s a different ballgame. But we did not do a good job of securign the ball. Like I said sometimes we had the ball, but we weren’t tough enough to come down with it. Then on the flip side, we only had four offensive rebounds. And that’s not Husky basketball.”

(On what has to be done to keep a team to nine or fewer offensive rebounds) “I have to watch the film, but typically in rotations they had a lot of movement offensively so we were moving around a lot and sometimes you get out of positions on box outs. But again, I can’t wait to watch the film because I think there were a number of times we were right there with the ball, but they were quicker to the ball and more aggressive to get it than we were which should not happen.”

(On improving the front line and being outrebounded) “That is a good question because I don’t think we played up to our capabilities in that regard. One of our guys that has been a physical and tough guy for us is Matt Atewe, but because they were spreading us so much it was just difficult to use him tonight. Usually he’d go in there and he’d get some rebounds and be physical.”

(On if he remembers a better debut than Markelle Fultz’s 30 points) “Not in a real game. Exhibition game, yeah. But he did a nice job. Very nice.”

(On fixing the defense) “We played two interesting teams. In the exhibition game we played Western who played with basically five perimeter guys the whole time. The entire time, five perimeter guys. And in that game we were kind of experimenting with different lineup. And then tonight, we played the people that we wanted to play. But again, it was a team that was very methodical. And if anything, we need to be more patient defensively. We gave up a lot of points in the exhibition. We gave up a lot of points here. But I think it’s something that we can resolve.”

(On finding an identity with a young team) “It takes a little time, but I still feel like we should be a little further along in some areas. Again, four guys in double figures. We scored 90 points ourselves. We got to get stops and part of getting a stop is getting the ball. If you get a team to miss, you got to come up with the basketball.”

(On UW’s toughness) “There’s no doubt they were the more physical team. And there’s no doubt they were quicker to the ball. I think that’s indicative of the score and the stat sheet.”